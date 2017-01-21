United Way, Publix team up for school supply drive

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A charitable effort involving local entities is providing tools for school to South Florida Students.

The United Way of Broward County partnered with Publix Supermarkets and Suddath Relocation Systems for a supply drive in Deerfield Beach, Saturday afternoon.

The event invited all Broward County teachers to pick up notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, glue sticks and more.

Thank you to The United Way, Publix & Suddath Relocation Systems at Tools for Schools for donating supplies to our teachers! pic.twitter.com/muh2ruPtTd — Hunt Elementary (@HuntElementary) January 21, 2017

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said these events are important. “We have so many teachers that are doing so much fabulous work in our schools, that we try to work with as many organizations as we can to fill in the gaps we have in our system,” he said.

The school supply drive was made possible by Publix, which raised more than $300,000 in donations.

