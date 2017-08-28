MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade has activated a special operation to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The decision to activate Operation Helping Hands was announced by United Way of Miami-Dade President and CEO Maria C. Alonso. The operation will support the response, recovering and rebuilding efforts in the areas effected.

“Our community understands all too well the pain and destruction a hurricane causes, so we always step up when other communities are ravaged by storms,” Alonso said in a press release.

All funds raised through Operation Helping Hands will go to helping those affected.

Operation Helping Hands was established in 1998 after hurricanes Mitch and Georges. The operation is meant to provide a means for South Florida to help their neighbors in times of need.

To make a donation to the United Way of Miami-Dade:

Visit www.unitedwaymiami.org

Call 305-643-2501 or 2-1-1

You can also send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007.

