MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way marked a milestone, Wednesday.

The United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education is celebrating 10 years of raising the quality of early education. Several members from the community’s early education arena gathered to celebrate the great work that’s been accomplished over the past decade.

Miami-Dade County presented a proclamation to the organization during the ceremony.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the United Way.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.