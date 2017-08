FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization is making sure the children of some South Florida military families are set for school.

United Way donated 400 backpacks to children in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

Stuffed inside the backpacks were classroom essentials like notebooks, paper, pens and markers.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.