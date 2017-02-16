United Way honors South Florida philanthropists

The United Way of Miami-Dade honored two South Florida philanthropists with their most prestigious award on Thursday night.

WSVN Vice President Andy Ansin presented the winners of the Tocqueville Award for outstanding philanthropy to Darlene Boytell-Pérez and Jorge Pérez. The award recognizes those who not only contribute money, but also their time and leadership to community causes.

“Jorge and Darlene have done a tremendous job,” Ansin said. “Our kids, we drive and see all the beautiful buildings, show them the museum, all the philanthropic things that you’ve done in the community and it’s really wonderful and really setting a tremendous example for our generation and the generations to follow, so thank you.”

Jorge said the award will only make him work harder to give back.

“It’s the highest honor one can receive from one’s peers, to stand out as somebody that gives,” he said. “The community has been amazing to me and it’s very important to me to give back, so this recognition just makes me work that much harder in doing the right thing.”

The annual reception brings together more than 400 of South Florida’s most generous philanthropists, who contribute at least $10,000 annually to help the community.