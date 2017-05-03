United Way asks employers to identify families who may need help

(WSVN) - A South Florida organization is lending a helping hand to struggling families.

The United Way of Broward is on a mission to assist households having a hard time making ends meet. They’ve asked employers to identify families who have limited assets and income, so that they can receive the resources they need.

“Now is the time for us to do something about it, so the United Way of Florida have created three toolkits that identifies solutions for individuals and families, employers and local governments,” Broward College President David Armstrong said.

Nearly half of Broward households are either below the poverty line or work but still can’t afford basic necessities.

