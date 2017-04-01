Undetectable laptop bombs on planes cause concern for U.S. Intelligence agencies

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Undetectable bombs hidden in electronic devices on planes are causing concern for the United States government.

“Intelligence that we’re aware of indicates that terrorists continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressive in pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

It’s why laptops, tablets and other electronics are banned from the passenger cabin on some international flights bound for America.

However, not all travelers are concerned with the potential threat. Miami International Airport traveler Donald Glazer feels safe with security in place on planes and in airports.

“I just got back from vacation, so I’m not too concerned at this level right now,” said Glazer.

However, officials say there is credible, specific intelligence that groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda would try to attack aviation assets.

“Our intelligence feeds tell us that there is a significant external operations attacks planning,” said Lt. General Stephen Townsend, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The possibility that explosives could be hidden in the batteries of laptops and other devices spawned the banning of any electronic larger than a cellphone from the cabins of planes flying directly to the U.S. from airports in eight countries, mostly from the Middle East and Africa. Any device bigger than a cellphone on those flights needs to be checked.

Just over a year ago, a laptop bomb blew a hole in a Somali passenger jet, which was able to land safely. The bomb in that computer was said to have been placed in the computer’s DVD drive.

