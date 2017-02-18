MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An unconscious man was found inside a Margate apartment after it caught on fire, Saturday morning.

Crews raced to the scene at 437 N Laurel Drive, where they found the home full of flames and a man inside.

“When they found him, he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse,” said Fire Chief Dan Booker. “They were able to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital.”

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other homes were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

