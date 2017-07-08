SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews gave the all clear after detonating a package left unattended in Sweetwater, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Northwest 25th Street and 117th Avenue, near the IKEA at Dolphin Mall.

Investigators called out a bomb squad to dispose of the package. After a small contained explosion, authorities cleared the area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.