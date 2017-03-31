UM, FIU students arrested in prostitution sting

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three South Florida college students who were busted in a prostitution sting.

Twenty-one-year-old Maury Noun and 23-year-old Acacia Friedman, who attend University of Miami, along with 19-year-old Samara Charlotin, who attends Florida International University, were all arrested and charged with prostitution, Wednesday.

According to police, an undercover officer met with the suspects at the Hotel Colonnade, located near Aragon Avenue and Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables.

The bust happened after the women allegedly agreed to have sex after the officer paid them $3,000.

