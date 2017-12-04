UM fan punched by cop ordered to undergo anger management

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami fan who was arrested for punching a police officer has been ordered to complete an anger management course.

A judge ordered Bridget Freitas to complete an anger management course and write an apology letter to the Miami-Dade Police officer she punched during a Miami Hurricanes game.

The officer was escorting her out Hard Rock Stadium in November after she was ejected for unruly behavior.

If the 30-year-old complies, all charges will be dropped.

The officer she struck was recently cleared of any wrongdoing.

