UM building evacuated due to suspicious device

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami Police evacuated the Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center Friday night after a suspicious device was found.
A campus-wide alert was sent out to students through the school’s emergency notification network shortly after 8 p.m. At 10 p.m., the all clear was given.
University police said the building, located along Theo Dickinson Dr., would remain closed for the night.
As of 9:30 p.m., the investigation remains open, according to UM officials.
