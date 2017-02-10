UM building evacuated due to suspicious device

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami Police evacuated the Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center Friday night after a suspicious device was found.

A campus-wide alert was sent out to students through the school’s emergency notification network shortly after 8 p.m. At 10 p.m., the all clear was given.

University police said the building, located along Theo Dickinson Dr., would remain closed for the night.

UMiamiENN: GABLES CAMPUS – Suspicious device at UM Wellness Center. Building is evacuated and will be closed for remainder of tonight. — Univ of Miami Police (@UMPolice) February 11, 2017

As of 9:30 p.m., the investigation remains open, according to UM officials.

UMiami ENN:GABLES CAMPUS – Suspicious Device Update – Wellness Center remains evacuated & Dickinson is closed. Police still investigating. — Univ of Miami Police (@UMPolice) February 11, 2017

