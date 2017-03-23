Ultra road closures and transportation details

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the Ultra Music Festival looming, the city of Miami will soon be closing several roads and rerouting traffic downtown.

The three-day electronic dance music festival kicks off Friday in Bayfront Park. Commuters can expect traffic closures and detours starting that morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, most of Biscayne Bay Boulevard will be blocked and traffic will be rerouted west at Northeast Fourth Street to Second Avenue.

Meanwhile, northbound traffic along Biscayne Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes and shifted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street.

The closures and detours are scehduled to last until Monday, at 6 a.m.

With 300,000 attendees expected, drivers can also expect congestion on the highway and major roadways in the area.

Those attending the event are encouraged to take public transportation. The Metrorail and Metromover will be running on an extended schedule until 1 a.m.

Tri-Rail will also offer a special late train every night during the Ultra Music Festival that will depart at 1:35 a.m.

Uber has also announced the Ultra Lounge. It will provide an exclusive drop off and pick up location for Ultra attendees at the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Street. The Lounge will open Friday, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.