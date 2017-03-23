Ultra Music Festival is ready to go for the big weekend at Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown Miami for Ultra Music Festival this weekend, and organizers say they’re ready for it all.

Ultra is set to kick off Friday at Bayfront Park, and in order to accommodate everyone, road closures and detours will be set in place Thursday night.

Downtown Miami, like this time every year, is expected to be packed with tourists from all over the world who are looking forward to the music experience.

7News spoke to fans from Korea, Toronto and Los Angeles, to name a few.

“I’m speechless. I just want to be in there already,” said Carlos Gutierrez, visiting from L.A. “Tomorrow’s going to be a big day. I don’t think I’m going to be able to sleep ’cause I’m so excited.”

“It was my dream when I was young,” said Rod, from Toronto.

“This is bigger than Christmas to me,” said Dustin Salser, visiting from Destin. “This is like my holiday.”

The setup nearly transformed Bayfront Park, but nearby, road detours have been put in place.

Biscayne Boulevard will not be closed, but police will be diverting traffic around Downtown to Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

With seven stages and hundreds of lights and speakers, the bass heavy beat is sure to be felt way beyond the park.

One nearby resident can attest that the music can be heard even 50 stories up.

“You hear the music,” said resident Kevin Adamson, “the water echoes.”

It’s a full-on production with the iconic Ultra Angel dancers, who caught up with 7News before putting on a show for their worldwide fan base.

“I have found girls now in every country,” said one Ultra Angel danger. “Korea, Japan, all over South America. For me, I wanted to kind of involve the world.”

The dancing and music is a language all can speak.

“Just like promote the same thing — love, unity, respect between ourselves and everyone, no matter what race you are, what gender you are, what your sexual preferences are, doesn’t matter,” said Josh Barragan, visiting from L.A.

The festival, a $200 million boost for the local economy, as visitors fill hotels up to 98 percent occupancy, just for the three-day event.

Ultra Music Festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. and runs until Sunday.

Road closures will begin Thursday night at 9 p.m. and will run until Monday.

