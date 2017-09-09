Uber suspends Miami service due to Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - Popular ride-sharing service Uber announced, Saturday, that they will cease operations at noon.

According to a news release, an Uber spokesperson said, “Uber rides service will be suspended in the entire Miami service area starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.”

The spokesperson added that the safety of Uber riders and drivers are made a top priority.

Uber has not announced when they may restart their services in Miami.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.