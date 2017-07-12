Uber drivers get staging lot at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The wait is over for Uber drivers who are now getting a special area at Miami International Airport.

Uber drivers will now have their own designated staging lot, and the ride sharing company said this is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Here, it’s different. The lot is big enough,” said Uber driver Erwin Javier. “We have space to use the bathroom and have some munchies. It’s a good place to start because it’s very accessible to the airport.”

Uber officials said they are also working with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to set up something similar there.

