U.S. airman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. airman hit the jackpot with a scratch-off ticket that he bought on a whim.

Kyle Graziano, 23, said he and his family were driving to Orlando to visit relatives when he stopped at a gas station for a soda. While there, he decided to buy a scratch-off ticket.

“I never imagined that this ticket would be a winner,” Graziano said.

The impulse buy made him the winner of $1 million, and he claimed his prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters just one day before his 23rd birthday.

Graziano decided to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $792,000 — money, he says, will go toward his daughters’ educations.

“My wife and I are going to save the money for our daughters to use for college,” he said in a statement.

The gas station Graziano visited will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

