3 injured after U-Haul truck collides with tree

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a U-Haul truck ran into a tree, Monday morning.

According to a tweet by Plantation Fire Rescue, crews arrived on the scene, along the northbound lanes of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. Firefighters worked to extricate three people, who have all been transported to a nearby hospital.

#Pfd on scene #mvc u haul Vs road truck Vs tree 3 pts extrication in progress. 1 level one trauma. Pine Island Rd closed northbound 400 blk. pic.twitter.com/ZxZQ2kcHlS — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 24, 2017

7Skyforce HD was over the scene, where another vehicle was seen involved in the crash, as well. The extent of injuries to the second driver remain unknown.

Officials said this has been deemed a level-one trauma alert.

The conditions of those injured have yet to be confirmed.

The southbound lanes remain open, but northbound traffic along Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard remains shut down.

