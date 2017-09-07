U-Haul offering month of free self-storage in Broward, Miami-Dade

Photo: U-Haul

(WSVN) - Eleven U-Haul companies in Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents who are expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma.

The storage company said residents will also be able to use U-Box containers for free for a month.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

The following locations are providing the free storage:

 

Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

 

Fort Lauderdale
2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

 

Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562

 

Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

 

Margate
1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440

 

Medley
8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

 

Miami
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

 

Miami
10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

 

Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 331132

(305) 358-9291

 

Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344

 

North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

 

Pompano Beach
1120 NE 48th St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 580-3273

 

Pompano Beach
2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 946-3711

 

Pompano Beach
903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

 

Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

 

Wilton Manors
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410

