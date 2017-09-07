U-Haul offering month of free self-storage in Broward, Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Eleven U-Haul companies in Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents who are expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma.
The storage company said residents will also be able to use U-Box containers for free for a month.
“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”
The following locations are providing the free storage:
Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(954) 428-7369
Fort Lauderdale
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33016
(305) 556-0562
Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.
Key Largo, FL 33037
(305) 451-0677
Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 973-2440
Medley
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109
Miami
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
Miami
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 331132
(305) 358-9291
Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 624-9344
North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
Pompano Beach
1120 NE 48th St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 580-3273
Pompano Beach
2150 W. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 946-3711
Pompano Beach
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
Wilton Manors
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
(954) 563-2410
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.