U-Haul offering month of free self-storage in Broward, Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Eleven U-Haul companies in Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents who are expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma.

The storage company said residents will also be able to use U-Box containers for free for a month.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

The following locations are providing the free storage:

Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

Fort Lauderdale

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

Hialeah

6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562

Key Largo

103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440

Medley

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

Miami

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

Miami

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 331132

(305) 358-9291

Miami Gardens

18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344

North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

Pompano Beach

1120 NE 48th St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 580-3273

Pompano Beach

2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 946-3711

Pompano Beach

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

Wilton Manors

2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410

