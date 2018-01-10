Two teens arrested for fatal shooting of Homestead teen

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two teens in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Homestead.

Police arrested 16-year-old Eddy Moore and 15-year-old Keyondric Daniels, charging them with second-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit for the teens, the two went to the park with the “intent of shooting rival gang members.”

Police said the teens opened fire on the victim, who died at the scene.

Upon their arrest, police said the teens confessed to shooting at the victim.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.