Two people shot on Miami Beach, gunman at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, two people were shot on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near 72nd Street and Collins Avenue, around 5:45 a.m., Wednesday.

A man and a woman were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. “The male sustained a gun shot wound to the abdomen,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez. “The female sustained a gun shot wound to her hand.”

According to officials, the woman who was shot, ran to a nearby Denny’s to call for help.

Police said a dark colored BMW, with an unknown male inside was seen fleeing the scene after opening fire. “Right now we’re looking for a subject who fled the scene in a dark color BMW,” said Rodriguez. “He is, according to a witness, a Hispanic male.”

7Skyforce flew over the scene as police scoured the area, looking for bullet casings.

Traffic is being detoured as police have shutdown Collins Avenue northbound, between 71st and 72nd Street. The Denny’s diner along that intersection has also been closed down until further notice.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

