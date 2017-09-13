Two men caught trying to steal power pole in north Florida, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Jacksonville arrested two men after they attempted to steal a power utility pole in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Fox 30 reports that Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies arrested the men, who they photographed sitting next to their SUV in handcuffs, with the pole still atop their vehicle.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO pic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

The sheriff’s office did not say what the men would be charged with, but credited watchful citizens with helping to catch the would-be bandits.

No word on why the men wanted to steal the pole in the first place.

This has @_FloridaMan written all over it. 2 men appear to be in custody with utility pole on SUV in Jacksonville https://t.co/UuvrVyecdo pic.twitter.com/qhqepb2Zpb — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) September 13, 2017

