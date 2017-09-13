Two men caught trying to steal power pole in north Florida, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Jacksonville arrested two men after they attempted to steal a power utility pole in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Fox 30 reports that Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies arrested the men, who they photographed sitting next to their SUV in handcuffs, with the pole still atop their vehicle.
The sheriff’s office did not say what the men would be charged with, but credited watchful citizens with helping to catch the would-be bandits.
No word on why the men wanted to steal the pole in the first place.
