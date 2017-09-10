Two manatees stranded by low tide in central Florida due to Hurricane Irma

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Two manatees have reportedly gotten stranded in the extremely low tide near Bradenton due to Hurricane Irma.

According to a Facebook post from Michael Sechler, he and friends went out to a bay near Whitfield Avenue and U.S. 41 in Manatee County and found two beached manatees.

The post has been shared over 1,000 times. Sechler told the Bradenton Herald that he is trying to verify if some marine or government had moved the manatees out to deeper water.

According to the Washington Post, the extremely low pressure is causing water around the hurricane to recede from the shoreline.

