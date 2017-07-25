Two dogs recovering after being mauled by bigger dogs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs are recovering in a Fort Lauderdale animal hospital after they were attacked by another dog in Wilton Manors.

Buddy, an 8-year-old poodle mix is now on the mend after he was attacked while walking with his owner, Saturday.

“It’s like a traumatic event that when you close your eyes, all you see is how that dog shaked Buddy here and there, and I can’t do anything,” said Buddy’s owner Anna Aquas.

Buddy sustained serious injuries to his neck. His owners rushed him to Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists in Fort Lauderdale where they were able to treat his injuries.

“It was very touch and go — almost until recovery — and a short time thereafter,” said Dr. Ira Zaslow. “Blood pressure had dropped. He lost a great deal of blood.”

He did develop an infection, but he is expected to be OK.

However, to add insult to injury, the owners of the dog that attacked Buddy do not want to take responsibility for the incident. “They told me that it’s not their dog, that they inherited it, but from the time you touch the leash, you take ownership. You have to take responsibility,” Aquas said.

“I call it a people problem,” said Zaslow. “People need to maintain their dogs on leashes and should be aware of how their dogs react around other dogs.”

Murphy, 3-month-old beagle was also a victim of a dog attack.

He was rushed into surgery and is now recovery. However, he doesn’t have an owner.

The hope is that once he is well, he will be able to find a home.

