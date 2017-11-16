DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tuskegee Airman landed in South Florida to share his story, and he wants you to read all about it.

Dr. Harold Brown stopped at U.S. Southern Command in Doral on Thursday to offer words of wisdom to the next generation of Air Force fighters, as well as to sign copies of his new book, “Keep Your Air Speed Up.”

The World War II veteran and former prisoner of war chronicled his historic experiences in the memoir. “I flew a total of 30 missions before I was shot down,” he said. “I bellied the thing, tore the airplane to pieces, but you know, they can make new airplanes. You can’t make new Harold Browns.”

Brown, 93, is also in South Florida to present his work at the Miami Book Fair this weekend.

SOUTHCOM was honored today to host Dr. Harold Brown of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen this morning as he spoke with military men & women about his experiences during World War II. pic.twitter.com/CcFk5uWeBR — US Southern Command (@southcomwatch) November 16, 2017

At the Doral event, Brown was joined by a fellow WWII vet, Air Force Officer Stuart Newman.

Attendees at U.S. Southern Command praised Brown’s pioneering stint in uniform. “It’s pretty inspiring meeting a Tuskegee pilot, especially considering, during his time of service. it was before the Civil Rights Act,” said USAF Senior Airman Eric Jones. “He was a man who wasn’t being treated fairly by his country, but still he was fighting for his country.”

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. armed forces. Most of their missions involved escorting Air Force jets from danger zones to safety, as captured in the 2012 film “Red Tails,” which was executive produced by George Lucas.

Newman said that without the historic flying force, he wouldn’t be alive today. “We always envied those guys of the 15th having the Red Tails Tuskegee Airmen as their escort,” he said. “It worked out, and we got back, and I’m here. That’s my story.”

After the war, Dr. Brown became an educator. Now he is an author.

If you want to meet him, he’ll be signing copies of his book at the Miami Book Fair on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.