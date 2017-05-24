Turtle released in celebration of World Turtle Day

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 200 pound turtle was released off the coast of the Florida Keys, Tuesday, after recovering for a month at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

The turtle, named “Big Don” by his rescuers, was found entangled in a fishing line and suffered wounds to his face and shoulder.

During his stay at the Turtle Hospital, Big Don was treated with a variety of antibiotics, vitamins and a diet of squid and fish, according to Bette Zirkelbach, the facility’s manager.

World Turtle Day was started in 2000 with the intention to educate people and encourage them to take action and help turtles.

Marathon’s Turtle Hospital opened 30 years ago and is the world’s first state-licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital.

The facility is equipped with three turtle ambulances for patient transport and has treated, rehabilitated and released over 2,000 injured sea turtles in its history.

