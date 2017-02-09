Turtle freed from fishing lines off Florida Keys

OFF FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue teams freed a massive turtle found tangled in fishing lines off the Florida Keys.

Those rescuers found the 330-pound green sea turtle tangled in three different trap lines.

The Coast Guard teamed up with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials to pull him out and free him from the lines.

Jolly, as the rescuers called the turtle, is now resting at a rescue center in Marathon called The Turtle Hospital.

He still needs surgery on an injured flipper, but vets do believe he will fully recover.

