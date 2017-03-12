Turkey Point nuclear plant spared from overnight brush fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 400-acre brush fire that broke out at Turkey Point, early Sunday, did not affect the nuclear energy plant, officials said.

Only smoke remained at the scene of the blaze, in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 344th Street, Sunday night.

The Florida Forest Service said crews were able to contain the flames that spread over 400 acres, including keeping the fire away from the power plant, which is located on a 3,300-acre site two miles east of Homestead.

