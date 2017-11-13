TSA releases surveillance video of agent moving smoking bag

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — The TSA in Orlando released surveillance video of an agent moving a smoking bag near the airport’s security checkpoint.

Ricardo Perez, a U.S. Army veteran, showed his bravery on Veterans Day when he grabbed the bag and ran it to an area where an explosion would not hurt anyone.

Investigators later discovered the smoke came from an exploding battery inside the bag.

“Most people’s first instinct in these types of situations is to run. Not officer Perez. Putting other’s safety before his own, he grabbed the bag and ran it to an area where the explosion would be minimized,” the TSA wrote in their Instagram post. “Kudos to this veteran, who on Veterans Day, went above and beyond to keep the traveling public safe.”

Officials say the bag made loud noises that sounded like gunshots.

The incident caused some flight delays. No one was injured.

