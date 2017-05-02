TSA offers travel tips due to Europe travel alert

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - In light of a travel alert issued by the U.S. State Department on traveling to Europe, the TSA held a press conference offering tips on how to travel safer.

“When you come to the checkpoint with items that are not permitted, you’re going to sustain a bag search,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

TSA held a press conference at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, to remind passengers that traveling with prohibited items or improperly declared items can cause delays and also pose threats to safety.

This, paired with the travel alert issued by the government, Monday, have created tense feelings for U.S. citizens while overseas. The travel alert warns of recent terror attacks, all carried out by Al-Qaeda and ISIS, in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Russia and France.

The alert warned, “Terrorists persist in employing a variety of tactics, including firearms, explosives, using vehicles as ramming devices, and sharp-edged weapons that are difficult to detect prior to an attack.”

However, some travelers feel the alert is unnecessary altogether. “I think it is a little bit excessive. I don’t think it’s necessary in that sense,” said traveler Mark Pace. “We’ve given into a society of fear and are fearful in terms of what’s happening with terrorism — I think it’s the wrong way to go.”

Another passenger said the alert wouldn’t affect his summer travel plans.

“I think the safety is there,” he said. “Single attacks can happen everywhere.”

The TSA would not comment on the alert issued by the State Department. Instead they said they intend to stay focused on their job as we head into the travel season.

“TSA’s mission is make sure that anybody getting on a plane is safe and does not have a threat object on them, in the cabin of the aircraft and that there are no explosives in the cargo hold that can bring an aircraft down,” said Koshetz.

The travel alert expires on Sept. 1, unless it is extended.

