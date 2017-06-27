FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious suitcase created a scare at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and sent a Transportation Security Agent to the hospital, Tuesday.

A Hazmat crew was called out to a terminal to inspect the suspicious luggage.

According to officials, the TSA agent suffered an eye injury after coming in contact with bottles inside that bag.

The employee was taken to the hospital.

It remains unclear what was in the bottles.

