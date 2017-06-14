Trump to discuss Cuba policy in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Trump is visiting Miami to discuss a “change in policy” with Cuba.

He is scheduled to speak at the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana, Friday.

The president is expected to roll back some of former president Obama’s changes to relations between the two countries.

Changes could include tightening some restrictions on those who travel to or do business with Cuba.

