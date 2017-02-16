Trump rumored to be tapping FIU law school dean as labor secretary

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to reports, President Donald Trump has chosen the dean of Florida International University’s law school as his pick for labor secretary.

During a 12:30 p.m. news conference, Thursday, Trump is expected to announce R. Alexander Acosta as his choice for labor secretary, according to reports.

Acosta is a Miami native and the current dean of FIU’s College of Law.

According to FIU’s website, he has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He was the longest serving U.S. Attorney in that district since the 1970s.

Acosta also serves as the Chairman of U.S. Century Bank.

