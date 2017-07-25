Truck’s cargo catches fire in Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A truck caught on fire at Port Everglades with cargo that officials fear may explode.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, crews responded to a truck fire just after 11 a.m., Tuesday morning. Officials said the truck’s cargo was engulfed in flames and there were concerns that it may explode.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene and, as of 11:20 a.m., the majority of the fire was extinguished, with only bits of cargo on fire.

There has been no word on any injuries as a result of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.