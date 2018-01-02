Truck stolen from NW Miami-Dade business recovered amid search for thieves

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A third out of four trucks stolen from two Northwest Miami-Dade businesses late last month was recovered and returned to its owner, Tuesday.

Lopez’s Ford pickup was found abandoned and stripped of its parts in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The truck’s owner, Tony Lopez, said the vehicle and another Ford truck were taken from Done Deal Auto Sales, Dec. 28. That same day, two tow trucks were taken from PSN Auto Center, also owned by Lopez, on Northwest 178th Street and 78th Avenue.

The burglary at PSN Auto Center was caught on surveillance video and shows one of the thieves wearing a hoodie.

The tow trucks were found abandoned and stripped in Hialeah, Dec. 29. The other Ford truck taken from Done Deal remains missing.

Lopez said he wants the thieves caught. “You don’t come and steal from a hardworking individual. You come and steal, set me back a couple years,” he said. “They’re going to keep coming and doing the same thing. I’m disgusted about it. I’m fed up,”

The business owner is now offering a $25,000 reward for the right clue leading to the thieves’ capture and the return of the fourth truck.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

