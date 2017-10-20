Truck hauling boat knocks down wires in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wires have fallen along Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, causing areas to close, Thursday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene at 8301 Biscayne Blvd. where the downed wires were seen on the roadway.

Officials said a truck towing a boat was driving down the street and knocked down the wires.

Parts of Biscayne Boulevard were closed as crews worked to clean up the roadway.

