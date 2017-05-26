Truck fire shuts down all lanes on I-95 south at Cypress Creek Road

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck was engulfed by flames, Friday, causing all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 to shut down in Oakland Park.

The truck was traveling southbound on I-95, near Cypress Creek Road, when, just after 1 p.m., it caught on fire.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and is safe.

All southbound lanes in the area have been shutdown as firefighters arrive to extinguish the fire.

