Truck crash causes jet fuel leak at Key West airport

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting unit responded to a call about a jet fuel leak at a Key West airport, Tuesday.

According to officials, a truck rolled over and spilled gallons of jet fuel at the Key West International Airport, just before 7 p.m.

About 4,000 gallons of fuel were believed to have been on board, although the amount of fuel leaked remains unknown.

The general aviation ramp was closed as crews used foam to soak up the fuel.

General aviation flights were still able to land, and commercial flights were unaffected.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

