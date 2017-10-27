Tropical storm warning issues for parts of Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Caribbean due to a potential tropical storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a large batch of storms in the Caribbean could become a potential storm.

It is expected to become a tropical storm during the day on Saturday, and since it’s expected to be close to land, officials have released an advisory.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the possible storm has 40 mph winds moving at north-northwest at 6 mph and is 305 miles south southwest of the Isle of Youth.

The forecast cone shows that this will become Tropical Storm Philippe and is expected to travel over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas.

Although it is too early to see if the storm will threaten South Florida, it is one to watch, as it approaches the Caribbean.

