Tropical Depression Emily sends soggy weather to South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The weather system formerly known as Tropical Storm Emily sent a soaking down to South Florida as it crossed the west-central part of the state, Monday.

The system, since downgraded to a tropical depression, made for a messy day across Miami-Dade County.

“It’s horrible,” said one woman.

In North Miami Beach, it looked like a monsoon hit the area, and it was a similar scene in Miami Shores.

Here is the latest forecast track on Emily. pic.twitter.com/3CXaVAFM2l — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 31, 2017

7News did find one person rooting for rain: an umbrella salesman in Northwest Miami-Dade. “I’ve got my waterproof shoes on,” he said. “Business is good when it’s raining.”

But the downpours made driving difficult across the county, and in some cases caused accidents that tied up traffic. 7News cameras showed the aftermath of a crash at Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street.

Copious rainfall also played a role in leaving a muddy mess in Opa-locka and rain-soaked streets in Miami.

Even though Tropical Depression Emily didn’t bring much more than a heavy rain to South Florida, it serves as an important reminder. “Every hurricane season, we need to take it very seriously,” said concerned resident Adrick Dodds, “because a lot of people didn’t take Andrew seriously until it was here, so every hurricane season we need to be prepared.”

It’s sound advice, with four months to go in the 2017 hurricane season.

