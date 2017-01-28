TripAdvisor: Miami-area hotels named among best in U.S.

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular travel website that reviews hotels has named Miami-area hotels as the best in the U.S.

According to TripAdvisor, they have recognized 10 Miami-area hotels as the best in the U.S. The awards are handed out during the 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, which have categories such as “Luxury,” “Bargain” and “Inns.”

The Miami-area hotels that won are as listed: Santa Maria Suites in Key West, Island Bay Resort in Tavernier, The Gardens Hotel in Key West, The Gardens Hotel in Key West, Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Bal Harbour, Beachside Village Resort, Lauderdale by the Sea and Casa Pellegrino Boutique Hotel in Hollywood.

To see the other winners, check out their list at: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice

