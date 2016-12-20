CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three robbers were caught on camera stealing expensive whiskey from a liquor store.

Surveillance video showed one man walking out with cases of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Friday, at Gulf Liquors in Coral Gables. The second man followed behind with two cases, along with a woman stealing multiple bottles inside the store.

An employee attempted to run after the trio, but one of the robbers became aggressive with him. “That woman kicked him in the ear,” said Gulf Liquors employee Noel del Valle. “A guy came out of the car and sprayed him very close with the pepper spray, in the eyes.”

Employees said close to $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

