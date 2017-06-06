Trial begins for 3 men who shot, killed BSO deputy in 2006

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder trial that has been brewing for over a decade has finally made its way into a Broward County courtroom.

In 2006, three men — Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy — allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Brian Tephford near an apartment complex in Tamarac.

Tephford was working an off-duty security job at the apartment complex. The 34-year-old BSO deputy then attempted to pull over a car that did not match its license tag when the three men jumped out and shot at Tephford.

Now, Ingraham, Forbes and Delancy face first-degree murder charges and began day one of their trial, Tuesday, after being in custody since 2006.

Opening arguments are excepted to begin at 1 p.m.

