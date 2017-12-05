Tri-Rail train strikes car, triggering chain reaction crash in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four people were hurt after a Tri-Rail struck a car, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles in Opa-locka.

About five vehicles were left damaged due to the impact, near Northwest 135th Street and 37th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

A black Chevy Suburban was on the tracks when the train arrived and pushed the other five vehicles nearby.

At least four people were hurt. Three were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition. According to Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, about eight to 10 people were involved.

The train was traveling southbound. The northbound track, which was not affected, is still in operation.

No injuries were reported on the train.

Cellphone video was captured as people were tended to by officials prior to being transported.

“Eight to 10 passengers out of a total of five vehicles. Only three transported,” Dobson said. “Beyond a miracle. I’ve never seen this, with that type of crash, with this vehicle, it’s a miracle that we don’t have a fatality here today.”

The roadway on 135th Street has been blocked off by Opa-locka Police between Sesame Street and the Douglas/LeJeune Road Connector.

The police chief said the driver of the Chevy Suburban will be cited for the crash. That person was one of the drivers transported to the hospital.

