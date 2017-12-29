Tri-Rail: Train strikes and kills bicyclist in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a Tri-Rail train in Opa-locka, according to a spokesperson for the commuter train.

The Tri-Rail train was headed southbound near Northwest 22nd Avenue and State Road 9 when it struck the bicyclist, Friday afternoon.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, that bicyclist was killed as a result of the impact.

Those traveling on the train will now be bused between Opa-locka and Golden Glades stations.

Delays are expected.

No injuries on board the train were reported.

