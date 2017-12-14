Tree trimmer dies after power line falls, sparks fire in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a fatal industrial incident after a power line fell and sparked a fire in Pinecrest, Thursday.

According to police, a tree trimmer was working in a heavily-wooded area, along Southwest 98th Street and 63rd Court, when the power line broke, around 3:15 p.m. The live wire when landed on a car, sparking a fire.

The male tree trimmer died on the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the incident, where crews had blocked off the roadway outside the house.

Officials have yet to release an exact cause of death.

