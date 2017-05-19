Tree falls in Miami, destroys power lines

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tree fell and took down power lines, Friday morning, in Miami.

According to Miami Police and Fire Rescue, the tree fell down in the area of 127 N.W. 11 Ave.

Police added that the Public Works Department was called and Florida Power and Light have arrived to assist police.

Unfortunately for Kadeem Bravo, the tree also fell on his parked car. “I was getting ready for work, and all I hear is tree branches crack,” he said. “Felt like a car accident happened, and I look outside to see that my car is under a damn tree.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of the damage but repairs are underway.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.