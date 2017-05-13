MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university awarded an honorary degree to Trayvon Martin, Saturday.

Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, took the stage at Florida Memorial University’s commencement in Miami Gardens to receive a posthumous bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science on their son’s behalf.

Fulton and Martin said the ceremony was bittersweet, and now they’re passing on an inspirational message to Trayvon’s fellow graduates.

“To the graduates, I tell you, there is no limit to what you can do,” said Fulton. “Just stay focused and put your mind to it, and you can do it.”

Trayvon’s father said he was deeply moved by this community’s show of support. “Today was just a prime example of what our community is built on, and just watching all the 2017 graduates come across the stage, and just to share that moment with them, it was very powerful,” he said.

Back in 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida by George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted of all charges.

