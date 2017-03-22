Travelers to UK voice thoughts on London terror attack

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers coming to and from the United Kingdom via Miami International Airport are voicing their thoughts after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London.

“I’m a bit shocked to say the least that this sort of thing has happened again,” said British traveler Fredrick Weeks.

The news of a terrorist attack in the heart of London came as a shock to British travelers Fredrick and Rosemary Weeks. The couple was getting off their cruise ship vacation in Fort Lauderdale. The couple was catching a flight from MIA to Heathrow.

“London has been on alert for quite a while for quite a bit of terrorism going on, but until it actually happens, you’re rather in shock,” Fredrick said.

“You just have to carry on with your lives really, just hope it doesn’t happen to us,” said Rosemary.

Despite the attack, flights in and out of Miami International Airport to and from London were still flying on schedule Wednesday.

“We’d really like to see our daughters because they both work in London,” said British traveler John Stone.

American travelers Chris and Lou Limongelli are also refusing to let the attack keep them from surprising their son, who just moved to the city.

The act of terror left at least four dead, including the attacker and a police officer, after a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and an attacker then stabbed an officer outside the British Parliament.

“It’s a shock, and it’s terrible for all the people who live there and tourists coming to visit. It won’t do the city any good,” said a British traveler.

Despite the chaos, many are traveling back home, still hopeful and confident in the security of their city.

“I would say that if you’re gonna live anywhere in the world, then England’s about the safest place because they make you feel like they’re on top of it the whole time,” said British traveler Graham Crocker.

Several flights to London are scheduled to leave from MIA, Wednesday.

