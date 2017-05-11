Travelers react to proposed electronics ban

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A proposed electronics ban on flights from Europe has many travelers concerned.

Department of Homeland Security officials met with airline industry executives, Thursday, to discuss the possible ban. The ban would affect laptops, iPhones, tablets, Kindles and even cameras.

“It’s gonna make things very difficult for a lot of people,” Doug Holm, a traveler at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said. “You know, your laptop is kind of your lifeblood when you’re doing business, especially when you’re doing international business.”

U.S. officials have said terrorists can hide explosives in laptops and any other device larger than a smart phone.

“I mean, the technology is advancing to hide stuff and conceal stuff at a pretty good rate,” said Jeff Long, another traveler. “But I know there’s gonna be an impact and a lot of people are gonna complain about it.”

In March, the U.S. placed a partial laptop ban on flights from the Middle East and Africa.

“I think that’s discriminatory,” Shelly Shell said. “I think it’s excessive. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

“I’d rather have safety than any risks,” said one supportive traveler.

“I think there’s a lot of disinformation, but I’m perfectly happy to be off the computer for a couple hours,” another flyer said.

About 350 flights fly from Europe to the U.S. every day.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.